M&T Bank Stadium acquires new food and beverage hospitality partner

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are making changes this offseason, and now, so is M&T Bank Stadium.

On Monday, in a statement from the team, it was announced that The Bank will have a new food and beverage hospitality partner going into this upcoming season.

The request was made last year to secure a new partner after the Ravens signed their lease extension.

In a statement from the team, they not only thanked their current partner but expressed excitement for what is ahead.

"We are grateful for our partnership and thank Aramark, particularly its staff, which served Ravens fans for many seasons. We look forward to sharing the exciting upgrades to our food and hospitality program in the near future,” a spokesperson with the Ravens said.