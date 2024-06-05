Rash Field Park redevelopment moving forward with final phase

BALTIMORE — The second and final phase of the Rash Field Park redevelopment is now underway.

Announced by the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, there will be an additional five acres of state-of-the-art public space on the south side of Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

"This is a big step forward for Baltimore’s Inner Harbor,” said Laurie Schwartz, Waterfront Partnership’s president. “With the State and City of Baltimore’s support, we can continue our work in bringing a new Park to Baltimore’s waterfront.

While the portion of Rash Field Park that opened in November 2021 emphasized children's play, this new phase will focus on recreation, wellness and leisure.

RELATED: Rash Field Park at Inner Harbor to get beach, gardens, more open space

This includes a large open lawn for field games, gardens, a beach and a fitness trail with exercise equipment.

For more information about Rash Field Park, click here.