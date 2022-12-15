Rash Field Park at Inner Harbor to get beach, gardens, more open space

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Rash Field Park, a popular open space at the Inner Harbor, is about to get bigger and better.

Community leaders announced Phase II of the park's reconstruction, which is expected to cost a total of $15 million. The state of Maryland has preliminarily committed $3 million for the project, and fundraising is underway for the rest of the money.

Waterfront Partnership, the local non-profit overseeing the project, said it will "continue to seek out additional public funds for the project before seeking private funding from the community."

The design for Phase II shows plans for "The Lawn" (a flexible open space), "The Beach" (for beach volleyball or just relaxing), "The Gardens" (with extensive natural offerings), and "The Plaza" (for activities and games).

Phase I opened a year ago, and features the BGE Nature Play area, Jake's Skate Park, the Adventure Play Area and the BGE Pavilion. Waterfront Partnership estimates that Phase One got about 700,000 annual visitors.

Jingpeng Gu, president of landscape architecture firm Mahan Rykiel, said in a statement:

“Rash Field will be a park all Baltimoreans will be proud to claim as their own. It’s an exciting time to see a premier park at the Inner Harbor with a focus on nature, inclusivity and wellness."

Waterfront Partnership president Laurie Schwartz also said: “We are still several years from opening, but we’re excited to start the process. We are aiming to start schematic design by spring and the construction and opening schedule will depend completely on fundraising. As with all projects of this size, designs may be adjusted before reaching the final construction phase.”

