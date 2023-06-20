Raphael Saadiq and Tony! Toni! Toné! coming to Baltimore in September

BALTIMORE — Raphael Saadiq returns to the road with Tony! Toni! Toné! for the first time in 25 years and they're making a stop in Baltimore.

The group will be in Baltimore on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Lyric Opera House for their Just Me and You tour.

The set will feature R&B songs like "Feels Good," "Anniversary," and "It Never Rains," plus brand-new material.

Live Nation and Spotify presales start Thursday, June 22, 10 a.m.

General on-sale goes live Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m.

All tickets can be purchased here.