Randallstown’s Angel Reese was drafted No. 7 overall by the Chicago Sky

The former St. Frances Panther, Maryland Terp, LSU Tiger, and Randallstown’s own Angel Reese was drafted No. 7 overall by the Chicago Sky in the WNBA draft.

In Reese’s last season as a Tiger, she ranked 45th in points and second in rebounds.

Beyond the numbers, the forward's presence was felt through her dominance and leadership.

Her Tigers were on the verge of beating #1 pick Caitlin Clark’s Hawkeyes before she reinjured her right ankle.

She remained on the court and played through the pain. She looks to bring that same toughness to her new team.

The Sky finished 18 and 22 last season.