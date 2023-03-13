Randallstown NAACP president calls for crackdown on repeat violent offenders

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A quick stop at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Owings Mills set the stage for a woman driving a sporty 2018 Acura TLX to become a target.

“They followed her back to her house and that’s where they kidnapped her and then took her and drove her to multiple ATMs on Reisterstown Road and then eventually put her out of the car,” said Ryan Coleman, president of the Randallstown branch of the NAACP.

Members of the Regional Auto Theft Task Force tracked the vehicle to this parking lot at a convenience store off of Pulaski Highway the following day.

When police approached the car, two men bailed out and fled on foot, but both were captured.

Both were no strangers to the law, and both had served time in prison, but just a fraction of their sentences.

“I don’t understand how the judges are coming to the amount of time that these people are sentenced to,” said Coleman, “I don’t understand a system that allows people to just get out and you don’t give them any help. You don’t give them any resources to integrate them. You just throw them back into society to victimize Marylanders.”

Coleman says the recidivism numbers in Baltimore County tell the story.

“64 percent in Baltimore County. We’re using re-arrests. That is a huge number,” said Coleman, “I mean that’s two-thirds of the people getting out are re-offending.”

Coleman says there’s not enough time during the current session, but he plans on forming a coalition to lobby lawmakers in Annapolis to address the problem when they return next year.