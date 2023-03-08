Police: Suspect forces victim to stop at ATM, then steals their car

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police have arrested a person who allegedly forced a man to drive to an ATM to withdraw money, then stole their car.

Around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to the 9100 block of Reisterstown Road in reference to a robbery.

Once on scene, officers met with the victim, who told officers that an unknown suspect approached while attempting to get into their vehicle.

The suspect then demanded the victim get inside the car. Once inside the vehicle, the suspect had the victim drive to an ATM and withdraw money.

Police say after the transaction was complete, the suspect advised the victim to exit the car and proceeded to drive away.

Earlier this morning, detectives with the Regional Auto Theft Task Force were able to locate the stolen vehicle and apprehend the suspect in the 6200 block of Pulaski Highway in Baltimore.

This is still an ongoing investigation.