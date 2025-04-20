"Rallying Roar: Thousands Ignite Baltimore Streets in Hands Off Protests for Justice!"

On April 19th, a wave of "Hands Off!" protests surged across the nation from coast to coast.

Driven by frustration, fear, and a demand for change, thousands took to the streets, including here in Baltimore, where the voices behind the movement resonated loudly.

“We the people hear us roar, in numbers too large to ignore...” sang protesters, an anthem invoking the spirit of a pivotal moment in American history—250 years to the day since the start of the American Revolution.

The day served as a powerful reminder of the past, as activists highlighted the ongoing fight for justice.

“10 years ago today, Freddie Gray was murdered by the Baltimore Police Department. Shame!” a speaker said in reflection on the deep scars left by the tragic event.

It was also action, as many brought attention to other injustices.

“We have seen Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia illegally kidnapped in his home with no criminal charges and sent to a mega-prison in El Salvador. Shame!” a speaker said.

Another concurrent event in Baltimore also highlighted the "Day of Action" call by the 50501 Movement — Free State Coalition held a "Mutual Aid Fair" at Riverside Park Pavilion with a food, clothing, toiletry, and book drive as well as music, art, food trucks, and their own protest.

The gatherings shed light on the broader impacts of policy changes.

“Recent estimates from the Department of Homeland Security say that they have deported over 100,000 people since Inauguration Day. Shame!” a speaker said.

With so many voices united for various reasons, the atmosphere was charged.

“Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos—these are men who made their fortune on breaking the backs of workers, exploiting us for all they could,” a speaker said.

This nationwide protest was not confined to Baltimore; there were protests and action events in over 400 locations across the country as people rallied to make their voices heard.

“Social Security and even weekends weren't granted to us because our bosses were feeling generous," another speaker said.

"These things were won because workers and oppressed people organized mass movements that were capable of forcing the ruling class's hand. These were concessions to the strength of the people.”

As the citizens of Baltimore took to the streets, marching from Baltimore City Hall downtown before ending at the Federal Building, it was a welcome sight for participants like Quay Neil, who, unaware of the event happening, took a break from work to lend her spirit and support.

“I don't sometimes know how I can be impactful," Neil said. "So, seeing this, I just wanted to share my spirit with them and let them know that I am with you, that someone else who can't march today supports you.”

Her message to the protesters, especially for those who might feel disconnected from the movement.

“I love you and thank you for having a voice, and thank you for using your voice for those of us who either can't, don't know how to, or are scared to. Thank you for being fearless,” Neil said.

Organizers estimate approximately 1,000 people demonstrated at Baltimore City Hall, and about 300 people attended the Mutual Aid Fair.