Raccoon tests positive for rabies in AA County last Friday

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A raccoon tested positive for rabies Friday on Fiorenza Drive, in the area of Mt. Zion Marlboro Road in Anne Arundel County last Friday.

This comes after a racoon tested positive last Thursday.

The AA County Department of Health is asking anyone who may have come into contact with this racoon or if someone’s pet has unexplained wounds to call the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours.

Even though rabies is widely known as a fatal disease, there is preventative treatment in the form of a series of injections. This treatment must be initiated immediately.

Rabies can be spread through a bite or scratch of an infected animal. The AA County Department of Health says the most common carriers are groundhogs, foxes, skunks, raccoons, bats, and cats.

The Department of Health advises county residents to take the following steps to prevent the spread of rabies:



All pets should have current rabies immunizations.

Do not allow pets to run free.

Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

Do not leave pet food outside.

Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats, and foxes.

If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention.

Animals appearing to be sick or hurt can be reported to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) at 877-463-6497 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or the Maryland Natural Resources Police at 410-260-8888 after hours.

If any person or his, her, or their pet has had physical contact with an animal that is sick or injured, contact Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control during business hours at 410-222-8900, or after hours, dial 911 and ask for the on-call officer.

For information about rabies, visit www.aahealth.org/rabies [dqv4shgbb.cc.rs6.net]. To get a free fact sheet on rabies, call 410-222-7254.