Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Bel Air on Thursday

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — According to the Harford County Health Department, a raccoon tested positive for the rabies virus on Thursday.

The raccoon was found in the 800 block of Cider Mill Lane in Bel Air and may have possibly exposed other people and animals in the area.

If anyone has had contact with a raccoon, please call the Harford County Health Department at 410-877-2300.

Ways to protect yourself and pets:

