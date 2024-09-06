Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Bel Air on Thursday

Watch a raccoon get a doughnut from a Dunkin’ drive-thru
Copyright Adobe
<a href="https://stock.adobe.com/search?k=racccoon&search_type=usertyped">Adobe</a>
Watch a raccoon get a doughnut from a Dunkin’ drive-thru
Posted

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — According to the Harford County Health Department, a raccoon tested positive for the rabies virus on Thursday.

The raccoon was found in the 800 block of Cider Mill Lane in Bel Air and may have possibly exposed other people and animals in the area.

If anyone has had contact with a raccoon, please call the Harford County Health Department at 410-877-2300.

Ways to protect yourself and pets:

  1. Closely monitor pets and keep them leashed during walks.
  2. Be sure to keep pets current with their rabies vaccinations.
  3. Keep trash cans covered and don’t leave pet food outside. 
  4. Don’t feed, pet, or interact with wildlife.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices