R&B singer Angie Stone dies in car accident ahead of performance at CIAA

Gregory Smith/AP
FILE - Angie Stone poses as she walks down the red carpet during the 2009 Soul Train Awards taping at the Georgia World Congress Center, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2009 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gregory Smith, File)
BALTIMORE — Angie Stone, a Grammy-nominated R&B artist, was killed in a car accident Saturday morning, before she was scheduled to perform in Baltimore's CIAA tournament.

According to CNN, Stone was on her way to Atlanta, Georgia after performing in Mobile, Alabama on Friday. She was traveling with nine people when the accident occurred.

Details on the others injured in the crash were not made available.

Born in Columbia, South Carolina, her career began in the late 70s as a member of The Sequence, a female rap group behind the song “Funk You Up.”

Stone was behind other hits like “No More Rain (In This Cloud)” and “Wish I Didn’t Miss You."

She was 63-years-old.

