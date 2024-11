BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police announced that a suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of 36-year-old Antonio Peoples.

Quontay Spinks, 19, was apprehended in Washington, D.C., on November 1.

Peoples was shot and killed in the 700 block of Aliceanna Street on September 14.

Spinks was taken to Central Booking where he faces a first-degree murder charge.