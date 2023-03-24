Queen + Adam Lambert coming to CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE — Baltimore will be the first stop for the North American tour of Queen + Adam Lambert, which kicks off this fall.

The legendary rock band Queen, which got a new frontman in pop star Adam Lambert back in 2019, is coming to CFG Bank Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 31 at LiveNation.com.

Queen + Adam Lambert have expanded and updated their show since the 2019 North American tour, said Live Nation in a press release. This year's show, called The Rhapsody," features a 150-minute set list showcasing state-of-the-art stage design, special effects and set pieces, while belting out anthems like "We Will Rock You," "Don't Stop Me Now" and "Somebody to Love."

The tour runs through Nov. 11.