Quadruply convicted drunk driver reoffends again, this time killing 89-year-old

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick man, already court ordered to stay away from alcohol, was drinking again before crashing and killing an 89-year-old.

For that, John Michael Hartman Jr., 43, will spend the next decade behind bars.

It was two years ago when Hartman collided with Donald Reineke on Baltimore National Pike, causing his death.

Hartman admitted to drinking alcohol and using marijuana beforehand, testing above the .08 legal limit.

RELATED: Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly intersection crash in Frederick

This wasn't Hartman's first run in with the law. In fact he was convicted of DUI four times prior, and was on probation for a September 2020 road rage incident.

In that case, Hartman pulled a gun and shot at two vehicles on Buckeystown Pike.

Ultimately he pleaded guilty to second degree assault and illegal firearm possession. Part of the plea required Hartman to abstain from alcohol.

That order still stood at the time Hartman last crashed, meaning he violated terms of the deal.

Therefore in addition to 10 years for Reineke's death, the judge also reinstated eight plus years Hartman had backed up from the road rage incident.

FCSAO John Michael Hartman Jr.

“This defendant is not only a threat to public safety but a threat to the lives of others," said Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith. "He deserves this lengthy sentence. Drunk driving can quickly turn into a situation that has a profound impact on the lives of others."