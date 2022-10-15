Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly intersection crash in Frederick

FREDERICK CO. — Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Frederick Friday night.

It all happened shortly before 9:20 p.m. when troopers responded to the U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road intersection. Once there, they discovered a two-vehicle collision involving a Toyota Prius and a Chevrolet pickup truck.

A preliminary investigation revealed the Prius, driven by Donald Frederick Reineke, was traveling north on Harmony Road when it attempted to cross U.S. Route 40.

At the same time, a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by John Michael Hartman Jr. was traveling east on U.S. Route 40. Both cars crashed at the intersection on Harmony Road. Reineke was declared dead at the scene.

Hartman was flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.

The road was closed for about three hours following the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.