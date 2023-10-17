Public viewing to be held for local rapper killed in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — It's been over a week since the fatal shooting of a local rapper and the community still mourns his tragic loss.

David Boykin, formerly known as President Davo, was murdered on October 6 in the 2000 block of Cliftwood Avenue.

A public viewing is being held for Boykin on October 19 at Wylie Funeral Home.

The viewing will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will run through 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: Baltimore rapper President Davo shot, killed Friday in East Baltimore

Neighbors in the area were left traumatized by the shooting, urging for people to put their guns down.

"Everybody needs to stop shooting and killing each other and make a better life for yourself. That's what he was doing, making a better life for himself," a neighbor said.

An $8,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information in regard to this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.