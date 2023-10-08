Baltimore rapper President Davo shot, killed Friday in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A homicide investigation is underway in East Baltimore.

Just after 6:15 p.m., police were called to the 2000 block of Cliftwood Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The victim, identified as David Boykin, also known as rapper President Davo, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An $8,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information in regard to this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.