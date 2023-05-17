Public forum scheduled on future of Harborplace

BALTIMORE — The public can soon officially weigh in on what should be done with Harborplace.

The new company in charge of the Harborplace development has announced public meetings about what they're calling "a once-in-a-generation effort to revitalize the Inner Harbor by rethinking the Harborplace Pavilions on Pratt and Light streets, along with the promenade, roads, streets, and parks around them."

The first forum will take place 10 a.m. to noon June 3, at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum. It will provide a chance to "hear from the development team and to envision together what this asset can become."

Space is limited, and attendees can register here.

As Harborplace (and once-popular nearby developments like The Gallery shopping center) emptied out in recent years, WMAR spoke last yearwith Harborplace's first general manager,and profiled the history of Baltimore's onetime crown jewel.

MCB Real Estate, headed by West Baltimore native David Bramble, noted the sale of Harborplace hasn't been completed yet.

The company has launched OurHarborplace.com about the revitalization effort.