Protestors call for Kilmar Abrego Garcia's return after El Salvador President says he won't send him back

BALTIMORE — It's been a month since Kilmar Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported to an El Salvador prison, and it doesn't seem like he's any closer to coming home to Maryland.

So on Monday, a large crowd of protesters gathered outside ICE's Baltimore field office calling for his swift return.

VIDEO: Protestors call for Kilmar Abrego Garcia's return Protestors call for Kilmar Abrego Garcia's return

The Free State Coalition organized the demonstration.

Amy Lee, the media liaison, told WMAR 2 News why it was so important.

"We thought it was important to get out here and keep attention on our neighbor who has been illegally kidnapped and sent to a foreign country," Lee said.

The event was held just hours after the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, said he won't return Abrego Garcia to the United States.

President Bukele told reporters at the White House, "We’re not very fond of releasing terrorists... How can I return him to the United States? Like if I smuggle him into the United States? Of course I'm not going to do it."

Sergio España, with the Baltimore Rapid Response Network, told WMAR 2 News he was at the demonstration because he doesn't like the direction the country is going.

"What is happening here is that fascism is taking place. And they're starting with the most impoverished or innocent or marginalized people so they can come after all of us. I'm here cause I'm a proud Baltimorean but I'm running out of pride for my country," he said. "I want my kids to grow up in the America that I grew up in. I want my kids to grow up in an America that actually strived, maybe not always, but strived to live up to its ideals, and this is not that country."

He came to the protest with his young son, who he said volunteered, but he doesn't want him to worry about such heavy topics at such a young age.

"It makes me feel like it's unfair that that's something we should ask of him."

Another demonstrator said recent promotions within ICE raise many questions.

Matthew Elliston was the Baltimore ICE field office director when Abrego Garcia was deported, but now he's a deputy assistant director of field operations at ICE headquarters in Washington, DC.

"If ICE as an agency has admitted that this was a mistake, I'm not understanding how the person who oversaw it has been promoted. I'm not understanding how that person has not been fired. If I messed up at my job that badly, I'd be fired, and rightfully so," Alexa Sciuto said.

And although State Department official Michael Kozak has said Abrego Garcia is safe in the El Salvador prison, people want tangible proof he is ok.

"We would like to see proof of life as well to know that Mr. Abrego Garcia is still with us. But we're not gonna stop until we have reclaimed the rights that our father and grandfathers fought for."

Protesters also called for Elsy Noemi Berrios, who was arrested by ICE in Westminster, to be returned.

Berrios is currently at an ICE processing facility in Pennsylvania.

Her attorney told WMAR 2 News that her removal proceeding hearing will be held on April 30th.