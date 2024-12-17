Protester arrested during IKEA worker strike in Cecil County

PERRYVILLE, Md. — After more than a month, a labor strike at the IKEA Distribution Center continues in Cecil County.

Tensions have risen on more than one occasion now, the latest ending in a protester's arrest.

Just after 5am, on December 16, Perryville Police received multiple complaints of picketers blocking the street near the IKEA entrance.

"One call stated there “9-10 people in the roadway” and another reported to have gone into the grass to get around and away from the subjects. A separate call indicated that the subjects who were in the roadway refused to move and kept yelling at them from the driver’s side door," said Police Chief Robert Nitz.

On scene officers found several protesters in the road preventing a tractor-trailer from entering the property.

Nitz said one individual, named Joshua Anthony Westcott, was seen yelling at the truck driver.

Officers reported smelling alcohol on Westcott's breath, who admitted to drinking.

When asked numerous times to get out of the road, Westcott allegedly became argumentative, prompting police to place him under arrest.

Nitz said Westcott tried pulling away from officers as they tried getting him in handcuffs.

Westcott was later released from custody on his own recognizance, but faces a slew of charges including public intoxication, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct.

It's not the first time police have been called out over the conduct of striking workers.

MORE: Picketing union official charged as tensions rise during strike at IKEA Distribution Center

Earlier this month an official with the local International Association of Machinists union was also cited for allegedly blocking traffic.

The strike began November 14 when 320 workers walked off the job demanding better wages and increased rights for senior employees.

A federal mediator is overseeing negotiations on both sides, but so far neither has been willing to settle.

The union has since filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing IKEA of using "Heavy-Handed tactics" to "scare the workers from exercising their legally-protected right to peacefully picket."

"The department is committed to protecting the rights of all people, including the Union worker's right to protest and fight for fair wages and work conditions," said Nitz. "However, their right to protest and raise awareness does not supersede State law and they will not be allowed to prevent free passage on area roadways."

WMAR has reached out to the union for comment, and are awaiting to hear back.