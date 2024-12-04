Picketing IKEA Distribution Center worker charged as tensions rise during union strike

PERRYVILLE, Md. — Tensions appear to be rising as a labor strike at the IKEA distribution Center in Perryville approaches three weeks.

Now police and politicians are getting involved.

About 320 workers represented by the local International Association of Machinists union walked off the job November 14, demanding better wages and increased rights for senior employees.

A federal mediator is overseeing negotiations on both sides, but so far neither has been willing to settle.

Union members have since picketed outside the distribution center.

Last week police were called for workers blocking traffic, leading one employee to be charged with disturbing the peace.

"They had been specifically told that they could not hinder the free flow of traffic and were told repeatedly by the Sergeant to get out of the roadway or he would be arrested," Perryville Police Chief Robert S. Nitz told WMAR. "The subject then stated 'well then you'll have to lock me up then.' He was placed under arrest for CR 10-201 (C)(1) which is Disturb the Peace Hinder a passageway."

The worker was eventually released from custody and issued a criminal citation.

"The Perryville Police Department is committed to protecting the rights of all parties, including the picketers however we cannot and will not allow individuals to disrupt normal operations of a business," Nitz said.

Following the incident, the union accused IKEA of using "Heavy-Handed tactics" to "scare the workers from exercising their legally-protected right to peacefully picket."

As result the union filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, seeking assurance that striking workers cannot be permanently replaced with temporary employees who've been filling in at the distribution center during the holdout.

The situation also got the attention of Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen who urged IKEA to engage in "good faith" negotiations that leads to a fair outcome for workers.

We've reached out to IKEA for further comment, and are waiting to hear back.

In a statement issued last month, IKEA said this.

"[IKEA] respects the free choice and right to strike of our co-workers. We also respect the right of co-workers to work," said Catherine Segar, IKEA's U.S. PR Manager. "If co-workers wish to work for IKEA Perryville during the strike, we will allow them to do so consistent with the law."