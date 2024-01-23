Protecting a neighborhood gem

TOWSON, Md. — You see them popping up throughout neighborhoods, little free libraries. They’re meant to bring joy to all ages, but is bringing concern to one neighborhood in Towson as damage keeps occurring.

It's a little free library that sits off Thetford Road, filled with books meant for those in the community to take one and leave one. But when Janet Krejci put this little red box up, she didn't think there would be mischief.

"About once a month there's been something where either books are lying around on the ground or the plexiglass in the door has been broken,” said Krejci.

For Krejci, it's the enjoyment of reading she looks to spread to all young and old.

"It's a little something that brings the community together. I loved books when I was a kid so that was sort of my motivation to put it up was that I would love to see other kids develop that love of reading,” said Krejci.

As for neighbors like Ryan Anthony, it's nice having something so close to home.

"It's better than going to the actual local library, you can just get out of your house and cross the street and come right here and grab a book and go inside. Who wouldn't want to do that?” said Anthony.

The little library has only been in place for two years but the vandalism Krejci said happened four times.

Ashley McDowell

"It's disheartening, it makes me sad because I figure it's supposed to be something good and something beneficial,” said Krejci.

"Me personally, I’m from the city, we didn't have things like that in East Baltimore so I don't know why someone would be out here vandalizing things that’s for the children," said Anthony.

Now Krejci is considering putting up a camera. She's just asking whoever is doing this to think twice before ruining a neighborhood gem.

"I'd like for this to be something for the community and every time they do something like this it kind of takes away from the spirit of the thing,” said Krejci.