Protect Our Parks launches 'Vote F No' campaign

BALTIMORE — A legal setback isn't stopping one group from trying to change the future of Harborplace.

On Thursday, the Baltimore group Protect Our Parks launched their 'Vote F No' on Harborplace development.

Question F, if passed, would let Baltimore rezone parts of the Inner Harbor, including the public park there for private development, including the building of large residential towers.

If passed, the city would also spend roughly $400 million to help get it done.

City leaders have celebrated this as a chance to revitalize the city waterfront.

While members of Protect our Parks say redevelopment is needed, it should not include subsidies to private developers.

"It calls for public leadership and the commitment of resources using the false pretext of supporting local businesses and environmental resilience to justify luxury apartment towers is as preposterous as it is insulting," said Stephen Topping with Protect Our Parks.

A judge originally ruled votes on Question F wouldn't be counted, stating ballot wording was too confusing.

However, the state supreme court overturned that decision last week.