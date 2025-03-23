Prosecutors to retry Baltimore man caught on video attacking Planned Parenthood protesters

BALTIMORE — A man convicted of attacking a pair of pro-life protesters on-camera outside of Planned Parenthood in North Baltimore will have to wait to learn his fate.

On February 6 a City jury found Patrick Brice, 28, guilty on two counts each of misdemeanor second degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Prosecutors also added a solo count of first-degree assault, but the jury couldn't reach a unanimous verdict.

Brice appeared in court on March 20 for sentencing, but the judge pushed that back until August 7.

Court records indicate the State's Attorney's Office retrying Brice on the felony first-degree assault charge.

A pre-trial conference on that is scheduled for March 28.

Brice was convicted of brutally assaulting two men, back in May of 2023, as they stood outside protesting Planned Parenthood on N. Howard Street.

Surveillance video released by Baltimore Police shows a man, later identified as Brice, rushing one protester, who was 80-years-old at the time, and tackling him over a flowerpot.



Newly released video shows violent attack on Planned Parenthood protesters

The second protester, Mark Crosby, who was 73 then, runs over to help only to be shoved to the ground by Brice.

While already down on his back, Brice punched and kicked Crosby in the face with what police described as "extreme force."

Crosby was left hospitalized with serious lasting facial injuries.