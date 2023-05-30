Police search for man caught on video attacking Baltimore pro-life protesters

BALTIMORE — Police are in search of a man caught on video attacking a pair of pro-life protesters.

It happened Friday morning outside the Planned Parenthood on N. Howard Street in North Baltimore.

Two men, ages 73 and 80, were at the location opposing abortion.

Surveillance shows an unidentified man approaching the 80-year-old protester first.

Police say he appeared to be speaking in an aggressive manner.

At one point footage shows the suspect about to turn away, before rushing at the protester and tackling him over a flowerpot.

The second protester then runs over to help the victim only to be shoved to the ground by the suspect.

While the second protester is already down on his back, the suspect is seen punching him in the face with a closed fist.

Before walking away the suspect is seen kicking the victim in the face with what police described as "extreme force."

Aside from reviewing video footage, police say they spoke to at least three people who personally witnessed the assault.

The second protester, who was punched and kicked in the face, was taken to Shock Trauma and is now stable. The other victim was treated for minor injuries on scene.