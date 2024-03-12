Project Plase is asking for help to fix service vehicles

BALTIMORE — Project Plase gets a lot of donated goods, but lately, it's been hard to pick them up.

“I actually picked up many of these in my own personal vehicle, so I had to do a couple of trips to pick them all up," says Jennifer Grahm.

Last week, Jennifer Grahm piled dozens of coffee makers in her car. She says it took a few trips back and forth, and she still has to go back for more.

“A little complicated when you try and pick up multiple because it also means that you could lose some of those donations to other organizations if they can pick it up first," she says.

Project Plase used to have four working vehicles, but now they have none. It has to get rid of one.

The organization is hoping to fix the other three. They needed those to provide a variety of services.

The non-profit uses a 16ft used U-Haul to pick up over two tons of food each month for the shelter, but it is in the shop.

“Not only supplies our permanent housing and temporary housing with food, but it also allows us to give a free pantry to our community at large," says Jennifer Grahm.

Project Plase also collects everything from furniture, toys, clothes, shoes, and other essential items to give out to more than the homeless, but to the community as well.

“We're finding that with everything that is removed from the community, we’re seeing an increase in having to fill that need, and those vehicles really help.”

The goal is to get $18,000 to replace two transmissions and fix electrical problems in one of the vehicles, that is just to get them back on the road.

“It's not even talking about basic maintenance, the maintenance for our vehicles can range in between three to six thousand dollars, on a regular basis," says Grahm.

It uses the two vans for smaller donation pick-ups, but also to take its clients where they need to go.

“In order for us to transport any of our clients to their health appointments, to their doctor appointments, to their wellness care, to even just have them see their families sometimes we use our transportation van," says Grahm.

Currently, the staff has to use their own vehicles to pick up goods and take people to appointments.

Grahm says that's a burden the staff shouldn't have.

“We are open to receiving new vehicles so long as they’re in good running order and the titles are clear," she says.

If Project Plase can't get the money by fundraising, it will have to cut back on how much it can give out to those who need it.

That may mean more hungry people on Baltimore's streets.

To donate to Project Plase, text PLASE to 53-555.