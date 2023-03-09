'Project PLASE' changes the lives of the homeless in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — "Project PLASE" or People Lacking Ample Shelter and Employment was created in 1974 to end homelessness, and while they haven't completed that goal just yet, they have been able to help at least 1,500 people each year.

The organization provides all services from free food and clothing to semi-permanent and permanent housing placement.

Kim Holmes shared with WMAR-2 News a lot of details about her journey including the fact that she ended up in a comma for two years while trying to recover from her addiction.

She became diligent in getting better not only for herself but for her grandson and other family members that rely on and support her. She says that project PLASE has now become another part of her family.

"Throughout this process of being with project place it's the best thing that has ever happened to me after I was able to get on my feet you know I just started volunteering," said Holmes.

Holmes continues to volunteer organizing the clothing closet, she is a peer advocate and is on the resident advisory board, she also shares her journey to help inspire others.

Officials tell us that at least 95% of people who go through the program get and keep permanent housing.

