Procession held for Baltimore City Fire Lt. Dillon J. Rinaldo

BALTIMORE — This is not the first time Kelly Bernstein has looked on as first responders escorted a fallen firefighter to a funeral home.

"We have come out here for every firefighter that has been brought here. It's a surreal feeling. But they deserve everything and all of the support from the community," Bernstein said.

This was the second procession in the last few days for the Baltimore City firefighters who lost their lives in last week's rowhome fire.

On Monday, EMT/firefighter Rodney Pitts III was taken from the medical examiner's office to the Duda-Ruck Funeral home in Dundalk.

Today, Lieutenant Dillon Rinaldo made the same journey.

Even though Bernstein might not know the five city firefighters who have died in the line of duty since last January, she does know what it's like to have loved ones sacrifice their lives for others.

Her husband is an army veteran.

"It's important to be here to honor those who have given everything for our safety," Bernstein said.

The community support for the fire department has been felt outside of the formal arrangements for Pitts and Rinaldo.

At Jimmy's Famous Seafood, firefighters have been treated to free meals all week long.

Just this morning, a truck stopped by to pick up food, as members prepared to head to the funeral home for the procession.

"Very sad. It upsets me. It's just very hard. They give their life to go save other people, and then they don't know if they're gonna make it or not," Rini Koutsoukos, Jimmy's Famous Seafood, said.

The restaurant is also planning to host a fundraiser next month.

Plans are still in the works.

"Jimmy's loves the firefighters. They're very saddened by the loss of these men. It's very sad, and we've always supported people especially firefighters, police officers," Koutsoukos said.