Probation for fired Baltimore Police CFO federally convicted of money laundering

BALTIMORE — A former Chief Fiscal Officer who was fired from the Baltimore Police Department and then federally indicted for money laundering, has plead guilty.

Dana Lamar Antonio Hayes, Jr., 37, was sentenced Tuesday to three years of supervised probation. He will also have to serve four weekends of intermittent confinement.

He was fired from the police department in April 2022 after being named a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Federal prosecutors began investigating Hayes after he submitted fraudulent loan applications to banks and the Small Business Administration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In one instance prosecutors say Hayes submitted an application on behalf of his previously forfeited and recently revived company, D&L Investment Properties Inc.

On that application, Hayes is accused of making false statements regarding the number of employees and payroll expenses at his company.

Hayes also reportedly claimed to have company expenses of $15,000 and equipment costs of $35,000 when in fact the company had been inactive since 2019.

At the time his application was submitted, Hayes was on probation but he apparently lied and said he wasn't.

The application was denied at first and ultimately approved after Hayes persisted. Once the funds were deposited into the D&L business bank account, Hayes transferred all of the money into his personal savings account.

Hayes committed similar crimes when applying for Paycheck Protection Plan applications in June of 2020 and again in January 2021.

This time Hayes used the name and tax ID number of his personal and business tax preparer, in order to submit a fraudulent form to a bank without the preparer's knowledge.

As part of his sentencing, Hayes was also ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution.