Princess Kate’s treatment brings renewed focus on cancer awareness

ROSSVILLE, Md. — We're not all royals, but we can all relate to this: we all know someone cancer has hurt.

With Princess Kate's diagnosis and treatment, and the renewed sense of awareness surrounding the disease, WMAR sat down with a doctor to discuss how to keep your health top-of-mind.

"I think everyone was shocked by this," said Dr. Edward McCarron, a surgical oncologist at MedStar Health Franklin Square. McCarron surgically removes tumors.

McCarron explained the publicity surrounding the princess' treatment may prove beneficial - a reminder for us all to be alert.

"This might have a tremendous positive impact on a lot of people. I know Kate has been through a difficult time, but just raising the awareness of these things in the general public will be an effective public service message," said McCarron.

In a video Friday afternoon, the princess revealed her diagnosis, and it's already been liked just under half a million times on X, formerly known as Twitter, as of Friday evening.

As McCarron explains, it's an opportunity for all of us to think about our family history and age; your attentiveness might prevent the worst.

"It's very important, again, if you're having vague abdominal complaints, constipation, any sort of change, weight loss that you didn't intend to do... those are things that should be checked out and you should probably see your doctor about," McCarron continued.

While the Royal Family did not say which specific type of cancer Kate was being treated for, Dr. McCarron said certain forms of cancer are on the rise in younger age groups; Kate is 42 years old.

"We have to understand that cancers are now being diagnosed in younger people, especially GYN cancers and colon cancers. So they've actually reduced the age for screening for colon cancer from the age of 50 to 45," McCarron told WMAR.

McCarron said if you have family members with colon cancer in particular, you should get a colonoscopy about ten years before the age of your family member when they were diagnosed.

"It just goes to show you it can happen to everyone, and you have to be aware of your body and aware of your symptoms," McCarron added.