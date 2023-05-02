Prince George's County police officer found guilty for assaulting 17-year-old

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A grand jury found a Prince George's County police officer guilty for assaulting a 17-year-old boy.

The incident occurred in October 2020 and officer Darryl Wormuth was found guilty of second-degree assault and misconduct in office.

Wormuth is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, May 26.

On October 20, 2020, Wormuth encountered the victim after initiating a traffic stop.

During the encounter, the victim was removed from the vehicle and detained. At some point after detaining the victim, Wormuth grabbed his neck, assaulting him while handcuffs.

RELATED: Grand jury indicts another Prince George's County police officer in assault case

Wormuth has been with the Prince George's County Police Department since 2007. He was indicted on April 27, 2021.