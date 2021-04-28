Grand jury indicts another Prince George's County police officer in assault case

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — On Wednesday, a Prince George’s County grand jury returned an indictment against another county police officer.

Officer Darryl Wormuth has been charged and indicted on first degree assault, second degree assault and misconduct in office.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced the indictment at a virtual press conference with Interim Chief Hector Velez.

On October 20, 2020, Officer Wormuth encountered a 17-year-old black male while he was standing outside 4525 Davis Avenue in Suitland. During the encounter he was detained and at some point, Wormuth grabbed his neck assaulting him while in handcuffs.

Officer Wormuth has been with the Prince George’s County Police Department since 2007.

An indictment contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.