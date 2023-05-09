Pride flag torn outside Federal Hill church

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore church found one of its LGBTQ+ Pride flags torn outside their congregation on Sunday.

Light Street Presbyterian Church in Federal Hill is an LGBTQ-affirming church, and has been since 1996.

Baltimore Police confirmed to WMAR they are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Tim Hughes Williams, a pastor with the church, tells WMAR the church is in generally a supportive area, and a supportive city - but this was upsetting.

"When you are a very visible LGBTQ-affirming congregation, you sort of brace yourself for this moment," Hughes said.

"I think this is a space where some people feel they’re safest," Hughes added. "So it feels a violation of a very sacred space. But also - the flags themselves, and the reaction they provoke in people, it reminds me of why we do it in the first place."

"In a world that doesn’t feel safe to a lot of people, we want to be clear this is a safe space,” Hughes continued.

The house of worship itself has been around since 1855, serving Baltimore as a Presbyterian church.

"My thought was to replace it, simply because they’re not going to intimidate us," said Stephen Ruger, a church member. "They’re not going to make us back down or not say what we believe."

As of Monday, police did not have a suspect in custody.