Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pride flag torn outside Federal Hill church

lgbt flag torn.jpg
Jack Watson
lgbt flag torn.jpg
Posted at 9:14 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 21:14:46-04

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore church found one of its LGBTQ+ Pride flags torn outside their congregation on Sunday.

Light Street Presbyterian Church in Federal Hill is an LGBTQ-affirming church, and has been since 1996.

Baltimore Police confirmed to WMAR they are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Tim Hughes Williams, a pastor with the church, tells WMAR the church is in generally a supportive area, and a supportive city - but this was upsetting.

"When you are a very visible LGBTQ-affirming congregation, you sort of brace yourself for this moment," Hughes said.

"I think this is a space where some people feel they’re safest," Hughes added. "So it feels a violation of a very sacred space. But also - the flags themselves, and the reaction they provoke in people, it reminds me of why we do it in the first place."

"In a world that doesn’t feel safe to a lot of people, we want to be clear this is a safe space,” Hughes continued.

The house of worship itself has been around since 1855, serving Baltimore as a Presbyterian church.

"My thought was to replace it, simply because they’re not going to intimidate us," said Stephen Ruger, a church member. "They’re not going to make us back down or not say what we believe."

As of Monday, police did not have a suspect in custody.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices