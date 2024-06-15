Pride celebration in Mount Vernon brings community together

BALTIMORE — As the warm summer weather sends folks back outside this weekend, in Mount Vernon, crowds gave a warm welcome to a weekend celebrating Pride Friday night.

The festival featured more than 50 local business, activities, music and more.

"We are fully embracing, and this community is us. We love," said Anne Marie Richards, pastor at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, a majority-queer congregation in the historically LGBTQ-friendly neighborhood.

The church's visible Mount Vernon sky overlooking Read St., where the Friday festival was held.

"Pride to me means that all are truly welcome, and more importantly, all are truly loved," said Richards.

That love and acceptance are central themes of Baltimore Pride, which runs through Sunday.

According to the Pride Center of Maryland, Baltimore Pride started in 1975 with activists in a peaceful demonstration; it has since grown into a downtown celebration.

"That's it. It's about love," said Lorraine Davis, attending the Friday festival, "Showing the city love and that the community can come together."

"It's just good for our neighbors, and it's also an opportunity for all of us to say, hey, Mount Vernon is a great place to live, work, worship, play, have a good time," Richards said.