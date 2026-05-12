President Trump calls outgoing FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary a friend and 'great guy'

BALTIMORE — Dr. Marty Makary on Tuesday stepped down as commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The former Johns Hopkins oncology surgeon was confirmed to the position nearly one year ago.

Before taking over the FDA, Makary was chief of islet transplant surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

During his government tenure, Makary held a courtesy appointment with the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.

Prior to being appointed by President Donald Trump Makary became an outspoken critic of the federal government's handling of COVID-19.

He's authored books and written more than 300 scientific journal articles and dozens of newspaper opinion pieces, where he's opposed traditional approaches to many problems plaguing the U.S. health system.

Makary's also been an advocate for lowering medical costs and reducing unnecessary procedures that can lead to medical errors.

President Trump called Makary a "friend" and "great guy" when asked about his resignation.

.@POTUS on Dr. Marty Makary leaving the FDA: "Marty's a great guy. He's a friend of mine, he's a wonderful man, and he's going to be off, and the deputy is taking over temporarily... everybody wants that job." pic.twitter.com/Df9y7GQurO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 12, 2026

Meanwhile, Maryland Senator Angela Alsobrooks celebrated Makary's departure blaming him for staffing cuts among other things.

“Makary proved all my fears about him true. His entire tenure at the FDA has been marked by chaos – from reckless staffing cuts that gutted the institutional knowledge at the agency, upending the scientific review process and undermining access to vaccines, and leaving patients with rare diseases behind by slow-walking approvals of life-saving treatments," said Alsobrooks. “Even with this ouster, I am concerned that this Administration has ramped up politicization at the FDA, pushing it to abandon public health considerations and approve tobacco products that can get in the hands of children."

Makary was slated to testify before Congress concerning Trump’s 2027 budget on Wednesday.

