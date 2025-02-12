President Donald Trump announces he was unanimously elected chairman of the Kennedy Center

In just under a week, President Donald Trump has become the chairman of the Kennedy Center, replacing Orioles owner David Rubenstein.

The president took to Truth Social to announce his new role.

"President Donald J. Trump was just unanimously elected Chairman of the Board of the prestigious Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The President stated, “It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!”

President Trump initially took claim to the position on February 7, claiming he wants to make the Kennedy Center 'Great Again.'

Rubenstein had been in the role since 2010, becoming the center's largest contributor in history, donating $111 million.

In November 2024, it was announced that Rubenstein had signed an extension that would have him remaining as chairman until September 2026.

Included in the leadership changes, Kennedy Center president Deborah F. Rutter's contract was terminated by the Board of Trustees.

Richard Grenell will assume the role as interim president of the center as the search begins to bring in a new one.

13 other new board members were also announced, bringing the new total of board members from 36 to 31.

According to the center, these changes are the first in its history.