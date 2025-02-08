President Donald Trump said he will replace Orioles owner David Rubenstein as chairman of Kennedy Center

President Donald Trump said Friday he will terminate John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts chairman David Rubenstein and other board members of the Board of Trustees.

According to his post on Truth Social, he will take over as the chairman.

"At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN. I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture," said President Trump.

Rubenstein, who purchased the Baltimore Orioles in March 2024, serves on the Board of Trustees with 36 other members.

He was elected in 2010 as the center's sixth chairman in history.

According to a press release from the center, Rubenstein's role was extended to September 2026.

The Baltimore native became the largest individual contributor in the center's history, donating $111 million.

"Rubenstein has made an indelible imprint on the nation’s cultural center. Under his leadership, the Center has evolved into one of the most interactive arts and cultural destinations in the country," the center said while announcing Rubenstein's extension.

It's not quite clear if Trump has the authority to dismiss board members, but according to a statement from the Kennedy Center, it would be the first time in the center's history that would happen.

The center's full statement can be read here: