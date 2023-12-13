Preserving farmland in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, MD — At a time when more homes and businesses are being built, Howard County is taking steps to preserve farmland.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball wants farmers to preserve their land and wants to help with the 'Farmland Forever'' program.

It provides payments from Howard County’s Agricultural Preservation Fundto property owners to prevent the loss of farmland.

The program was shut down in 2018. Rhonda and Jeff Winkler will help get it started again. The long-time Howard County farmers bought 58.5 acres in Woodbine, to expand their operations. Their property will be the first to enter the ALPP under the updated terms.

“Since reopening, we have preserved more than 305 acres on seven properties. With these new terms, we will continue to support agriculture and grow our commitment to protecting more farmland,” said Ball. “Our farms provide locally grown food, minimize our environmental footprint, and grow jobs. This effort builds on our promise of support to our farmers and residents. I am confident that these new terms will make our program more competitive and attractive to farmers who want to preserve their land for future generations, and I am thrilled to welcome the Winkler property into the program.”

Through ALPP property owners can sell their development rights to the County. In exchange, they get an agricultural preservation easement, which protects the land in perpetuity. You can get more details on the fees associated with the plan here.

In Howard County, more than 23,100 acres are currently preserved under a state or local agricultural easement.

To be eligible for the ALPP, properties must be 20 acres or larger, meet certain soil criteria, and have capacity for future development. The County pays up to $40,000 per acre to purchase agricultural easements under the ALPP. Fueled by transfer tax revenues, the Agricultural Preservation Fund underwrites the cost of the ALPP and other related programs that enhance and sustain local farming.