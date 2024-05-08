Premier League soccer teams to faceoff in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS — The English Premier League is coming to Maryland.

Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers (commonly known as the Wolves) will take the field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on July 31.

This is part of the Stateside Cup and one in a three-game showcase. Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida host the other two games.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 13.

Baltimore hosted the English Premier League in July 2022 Arsenal and Everton squared off in The Charm City Match at M&T Bank Stadium.

Before that, Liverpool and Tottenham faced off at M&T Bank Stadium during the summer of 2012. Other notable friendlies at the stadium included Chelsea vs. AC Milan in 2009 and Manchester City vs. Inter Milan in 2010.

If you can't make it in July you can catch more professional soccer in August. As part of the 2024 Soccer Champions Tour, M&T Bank Stadium will host FC Barcelona and AC Milan on Tuesday, August 6.

You can find tickets to that event here.