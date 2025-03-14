Preakness Stakes 150th anniversary will debut week-long celebration of Maryland's culture

WMAR — The 150th running of the Preakness Stakes is more than just a milestone for one of the most competitive events in Thoroughbred racing.

It's also a chance to introduce something new for the future; the first ever Preakness Festival.

Organizers are turning the weekend at Pimlico Race Course into a full week of free and ticketed cultural events, art activities, and more for the fans to enjoy while hosting them at prominent locations across the state of Maryland.

preaknessfestival.com The first ever "Preakness Festival" set to start Saturday May 10th 2025

Maryland's First Lady, Dawn Moore, is one of the people leading the charge in putting this inaugural rundown of events together. In an interview with WMAR-2 News, she talks about the theme "More Than a Race" and why that phrase was chosen as the inspiration for Preakness 150.

"This is about celebrating the 'magic' of Maryland," she said. "People are stepping up in this moment because they understand what this moment means."

Of the five brand-new days of events leading up to the classic 'Black-Eyed Susan Day,' Moore says she is looking forward to all of them, but two really stand out.

Dawn Moore Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore attending past Preakness festivities

"As a mom, the first one is our 'Family Day' in Park Heights, on May 10th," she said. The free Saturday festival will feature horseback riding, live entertainment, and games. "[There will] be something for everybody."

The other day she's excited to bring to Preakness fans is the 'Magic of Maryland Music Celebration' happening at the Pier Six Pavilion on Baltimore's Inner Harbor. The headliner for the waterfront concert is renowned DJ and music producer D-Nice & Friends, who will be accompanied by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP D-Nice at a FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

He'll be bringing his "Club Quarantine" to Baltimore's Inner Harbor for the Preakness Festival

D-Nice, whose career spans decades, recently gained even more momentum with his Club Quarantine concerts that became a popular source of entertainment for music fans during the pandemic. It got so much traction that he took the concerts on the road after the shutdowns were over. Now he's bringing the fun to Baltimore for the first time, and he's bringing some "friends" along who will be revealed closer to the celebration.

Maryland's First Lady is hoping people leave Preakness 150 feeling exhilarated and anxious to support the event for years to come. "I want people looking forward to Preakness 151 and 152 and beyond," Moore said. "I want people to want more."

She's also hoping this creates more people drawn to the local food, fashion, and entertainment vendors, creating more of the kind of multi-million dollar economic impact you might see at the Kentucky Derby.

For more on everything the Preakness Festival has in store, you can visit the "PreaknessFest" Facebook page, Instagram, TikTok or you can find it all on the website HERE.

Here's the full list of events that will be a part of the Preakness Festival before the weekend rounds out with Black-Eyed Susan Day and the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes, according to Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore and Terry Hasseltine, President of the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland :