Preakness Festival showcases new wave of growth and energy for Park Heights businesses

BALTIMORE — What began as a modest neighborhood festival has grown into a movement. In the heart of Park Heights, a renaissance is underway—driven by community leaders, local businesses, and a shared desire to bring light back to a corridor that’s long been overlooked.

For Yolanda Jiggetts, CEO of Park Heights Renaissance (PHR), this momentum isn’t just about events or headlines—it’s about reclaiming a legacy.

WATCH as the CEO of Park Heights Renaissance walks us through Park Heights Park Heights festival marks forward progress for neighborhood businesses

“This area used to be an economic engine back in the day,” Jiggetts says. “Fifty or sixty years ago, this was a beacon of light.” Now, she's helping to turn that light back on—one business, one family, one event at a time.

“It was always meant to be an economic development strategy disguised as a festival,” Jiggetts explains. “And it’s a good thing you’re doing these stories now, because in a year or a year and a half, this corridor is going to look different.”

Rebuilding Trust—One Relationship at a Time

Jiggetts, herself a Park Heights native, knows the history—and the wounds—of the neighborhood.

“When you’ve been forgotten and there’s been disinvestment for so long, even when the help comes, it’s hard to build that trust,” she says. “We’ve been told this before. We’ve heard this before.”But through patience and persistence, the seeds planted by PHR are beginning to bloom. In its early years, very few local businesses participated in events or initiatives. So the organization began offering small grants to help entrepreneurs prepare—and eventually, they showed up.

“This year, they were ready,” Jiggetts says with a laugh.

Community Anchors Are Taking Notice

Few businesses know Park Heights like Brandon Boyd, owner of Park Heights Barbershop, which has served the community for 50 years. He’s seen the ups and downs—but now, he’s seeing a shift.

“Our people are getting their light again,” Boyd says. “They’re excited about making more money and bringing more energy into the Park Heights community.”Boyd meets regularly with PHR and credits the organization with helping him expand his marketing and customer reach.

“I speak to Park Heights Renaissance almost every day. I'm in their office every other day—they’re helping me, and it’s getting better and better.”

New Businesses, New Energy

That support isn’t limited to legacy businesses. New entrepreneurs are also finding their place in Park Heights—like Tameka Gray, a yoga instructor who launched her practice in the community.

“I wanted to provide a sanctuary in the midst of an underserved community,” Gray says.For a while, her classes were one of the neighborhood’s best-kept secrets. Then PHR helped amplify her work.

Randall Newsome

“We were able to get the word out to many more community members, and we’ve seen the classes begin to grow,” she says.Now, Gray sees more than just growth—she sees a future.

“I see a beautiful, bright community with economic security,” she says. “We’re laying the framework so that as the years go by, people we don’t even know the names of will be reaping the benefits of the work we’re doing today.”

A Vision for the Future

For Jiggetts and the PHR team, this is just the beginning.

“I think over the next five years, Park Heights is going to look much different than it does today,” she says. “It’s already looking different than it did in 2020.” The ultimate goal? A thriving business corridor, built by and for the people of Park Heights—powered by trust, legacy, and belief in what’s possible.

ClickHERE to keep up with the initiatives and community projects the Park Heights Renaissance is up to year-round.