Preakness celebration Black-Eyed Susan Day marks 148 years

BALTIMORE — Friday was Black Eyed Susan day one of the biggest days during the Preakness weekend.

This year marks 148 years since the Preakness celebration has existed, and much like the years prior, people like Frank Zmuda are looking forward to the same things each year.

“Seeing the diversity all of the out of town people coming into Baltimore, and then actually seeing the horses in learning about them and the jockey so that’s been really fun,” Proctor said.

Margie Hicks is another person looking forward to the Preakness weekend she’s the owner of Marajae Hats. She brings her business to Preakness each year and has for the past 12 years.

“ Wear the most whimsical hat or the most elegant hat or just look their best,” Hicks said.

Pete Rontodo is the senior vice president of racing and wagering. He ssid he’s most excited to see how people adapt to the new AI technology that changes the way people can place their bets.

“ Technology as we know is expanding every year with horse racing it’s the same thing. Here at Pimlico there are a lot of wagering tellers they call them right real people you can make your bets with, plus the machines here plus the betting apps you have no change at not getting your bet in here,” Rontondo said.