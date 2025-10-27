Practice of housing foster youth in hotels stopped following death

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Maryland Department of Human Services on Monday confirmed that it has directed all local departments of social services to stop setting up out-of-home foster youth in unlicensed settings, specifically hotels and motels.

"We will not rest until every child in our state is safe, thriving in a permanent home, and surrounded by a loving family," the agency said in a statement.

This comes just over a month after 16-year-old Kaynaiyah Ward, who was in the care of DHS, was found dead in a Residence Inn. Her death was ruled a suicide by an overdose of Diphenhydramine (also known by its brand name Benadryl) by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

"Ending hotel stays has been a top priority for this administration since the day we took office," DHS wrote in a statement.

According to the Department, there are currently still six foster youth who are staying at hotels, but local departments of social services have been directed to move them to an appropriate placement by November 24, 2025.

The number of youth in hotels has decreased in recent weeks.

It was at 14 earlier this month, 18 in late September, and 40 last October.

The Department says it has also taken administrative actions, including contracting with four residential care providers and requesting proposals from contractors for statewide one-on-one support services.