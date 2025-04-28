Power to the pages: Hate came for a Baltimore bookstore love answered

BALTIMORE — Urban Reads bookstore owner Tia Hamilton has been on the receiving end of racist hate messages, phone calls, and social media posts since February.

But amidst these threats, a powerful wave of love and support has emerged — not just from Baltimore, but from around the world.

And on Saturday, April 26th, 2025, the community showed up in force to tell the people behind the harassment, 'Not here.'

Hamilton played a recording to rallygoers of a voicemail left by one of her harassers: "We gonna be there Thursday to have a little talk with you face-to-face."

This is one of many threats, the worst of which we cannot in good conscience post online.

Racial attacks are not new to Hamilton, who says he has faced similar challenges since 2018.

However, she says this time feels different.

"This time it's like they had a Klan rally for me on social media," Hamilton said.

"I've been dealing with this since February. They made calls; they made threats. They sent emails, they sent DMs, and they called my bookstore with a threat, and it was game on."

And game on it was.

The community hit the streets with signs, drums, flyers, and chants. Raising their voices in support of Urban Reads.

Rally participants spread the word, ensuring that others knew of the harassment Hamilton is undergoing.

One person at a time, the message grew louder: standing in unity, standing in support for the most vulnerable members of the community.

"Baltimore don't stand no bullies," said Michelle Finzel, with 'Love thy Neighbor,' "and if it ain't working for everybody, it ain't working for anybody. We have to come out hard and be here and be strong for all of our community members, especially the most vulnerable. Black women are always the most vulnerable, and we have to protect them."

Hamilton is amazed by the outpouring of support.

"This is beautiful," Hamilton said. "This is when they say, Protect Black women. I’m mad that other Black women don't get this type of love.

I've been getting love since the beginning—since that first message went out — UK, Greece, Paris — all over the world.

It's not just the community here; it’s communities all over the world telling me they stand with me."

The Maryland Attorney General's office is now involved, taking Hamilton's case as the threats and harassment continue from across state lines.