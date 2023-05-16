Post-position draw, 148th Preakness Stakes is Saturday

HALETHORPE, Md. — Monday was a big night for the second jewel in horse racing's Triple Crown: determining the starting gate for each of the eight horses running in Saturday's 148th Preakness Stakes.

All eyes are on Mage, the Kentucky Derby winner. He's going against seven other newcomers that did not run in the Derby nine days ago.

Mage installed as the 8-5 morning line favorite and will run out of post three.

The 3-year-old colt arrived at Pimlico yesterday. His connections say he is looking good.

"It's just a historical race. I remember as a kid, Deputed Testimony was a Maryland-bred horse that won and I remember the call as a kid on the TV. Sunday Silence versus Easy Goer in 1989, my heart got broken because I was an Easy Goer Fan," said Ramiro Restrpo, co-owner of Mage. "It's just a legendary race and for you to be a part of it bringing the derby winner and knowing how special Baltimore treats the derby winner and now I'm not coming as a fan. I did the infield with Afleet Alex. So, the fact that I'm coming here as an owner of the horse, pinch me, man. It's an amazing feeling."

Mage is the only Derby horse running in the Preakness. The last time only one horse from the Derby ran in the Preakness was in 1969.

Preakness Stakes Post Positions:

1. National Treasure (8-1)

2. Chase The Chaos (50-1)

3. Mage (8-5)

4. Coffeewithchris (20-1)

5. Red Route One (10-1)

6. Perform (15-1)

7. Blazing Sevens (6-1)

8. First Mission (5-2)

