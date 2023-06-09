Poor air quality causes concerns for pet health

BALTIMORE — Like people, pets are just as sensitive to the air quality around them.

They can’t tell us when they are feeling sick so, it's hard to tell how the recent air has been impacting them, and like people, dogs with health conditions are even more sensitive.

“What we do worry about with the animals is some of the same things we worry about with people, pulmonary problems, asthma, things like that," said Dr. John Fioramonti, of Towson Veterinary Hospital.

Normally, dog parks are full of life in the afternoons, but this week, they are more like ghost towns.

“It kind of reminds me of the beginning of COVID. Where very few people out in the streets, lots of the restaurants and bars all of their doors and windows are closed, and then, of course, this time of day there is a lot of people at the park, so now there’s none," said dog owner Daniel Debord.

Veterinarians recommend keeping pets inside as much as possible until the air quality improves to avoid any illnesses.

"You could have allergic reactions; you could have scar tissue in the lungs; you could have a lot of irritation, coughing, and hacking," said Dr. Fioramonti.

Samantha Collado says it's important to think about more than just ourselves.

“You know, it's smoke outside it might be hard for me to breathe. We just got to remember they’re also there too, and they have less protection, so I don’t see any doggie masks being available or made, so you just have to be really careful for them as well too,” said Collado.

Not only should pet owners keep their pets inside as much as possible, but they should also keep any windows they have closed to limit any outside air from getting into their home to help protect them and their pets.

