Pool collapse didn't cause any structural damage to Brewers Hill apartments

BALTIMORE — The pool collapse that prompted an evacuation at Brewers Hill apartments didn't cause any structural damage to the building.

On Axel Brewer Hill's website, they say "there are no lasting effects from the incident."

"Although the pool shell had been lifted from its original position, both BECS and the Structural Engineer of Record found no visible signs of damage to the primary structure where accessible,” said Nicholas J. Palumbo, P.E., Sr. Project Manager at Building Envelope Consultants & Scientists.

Less than a week ago, the apartment building was evacuated due to a water leak from the pool.

Officials say the rooftop pool was leaking and compromising the integrity of the building.

In a statement from the property management company, they say the pool will be replaced.

"We are committed to restoring everything as quickly and safely as possible. We understand how disruptive this has been for our residents, and we are working diligently to ensure that they can continue to enjoy all that life at Axel Brewers Hill has to offer. While the pool will need to be replaced, we are actively working on a plan and will keep our residents updated on progress,” said Ami Notis, Vice President of Excelsior Communities.

The apartment building went up in 2020 and got an occupancy and use permit the same year.