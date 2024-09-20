Watch Now
Brewers Hill apartments evacuated after leak from rooftop pool

Michael Seitz
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore apartment building was evacuated early Friday morning.

The Baltimore Fire Department responded to the Brewers Hill apartment building to investigate a water leak.

Officials say the rooftop pool was leaking and compromising the integrity of the building. As a result, residents were evacuated.

The situation is still being investigated by the fire department, the Office of Emergency Management, and Baltimore City's Collapse Unit.

The apartment building went up in 2020 and got an occupancy and use permit the same year.

We've reached out to the property management company and the apartment complex for a statement, but we haven't heard back yet.

