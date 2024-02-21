Polymer80 to pay Baltimore City $1.2 million in damages over ghost guns

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City on Wednesday agreed to settle a lawsuit against national gun manufacturer Polymer80, Inc.

The City sued back in June 2022, accusing Polymer of "flooding" the streets with untraceable and unserialized firearms, creating a "public health crisis."

As part of the reported settlement, Polymer will pay the City $1.2 million in damages. Other conditions prevent Polymer from all future advertising, customer support and ghost gun sales in Maryland, including online and retail.

Meanwhile Polymer is also be responsible for banning its dealers in neighboring states from selling to Maryland residents.

Additionally the company will be required to provide the City with quarterly reports of sales in those states.

In Maryland it's already illegal to buy, sell or transfer an unfinished firearm frame or receiver without a serial number.

"We must hold everyone who has a hand in this violence accountable, from those who choose to pull the trigger, all the way up to the gun dealers and manufacturers responsible for the flow of guns into our City," said Mayor Brandon Scott. "This settlement – and the statement it sends about the harmful impact of these ghost guns – is a critical victory for the effort to confront gun violence in our communities.”

In 2023 Baltimore Police recovered 462 ghost guns. Another 43 have been seized in 2024, which is up 30 percent compared to this time last year.

Polymer lists only two Maryland stores as authorized dealers on their website; Fred's Outdoors in Waldorf and 2A Sales & Supplies in Jessup.

WMAR-2 News found multiple products on Polymer's website which they say cannot be shipped to Maryland.

Baltimore was not the first city to sue Polymer.

In August 2022 the Superior Court for Washington D.C. prohibited a wide range of Polymer80 products from being purchased or sold within City limits. California and New York also have imposed heavy restrictions.

Polymer currently has the following warning posted on their site.

"Please be advised that different states, localities, and jurisdictions have different laws regarding the types of products sold by Polymer80, and such products may be unlawful in certain places. By using this website, or using or purchasing a Polymer80 product, you affirm that you have verified that you may possess, purchase, and use Polymer80 products under all applicable federal, state, and local laws."

While legal matters between the City and Polymer appear to be resolved, litigation is ongoing against area gun dealer Hanover Armory.

The City alleges that Hanover regularly sells Polymer80 kits to residents without confirming whether they're allowed to own a firearm.

It should be noted that Polymer80 does not list Hanover as an authorized dealer, nor does Hanover appear to sell Polymer kits on their website, only hand guards.

That case is set for trial in October.

