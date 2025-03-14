Poll: Majority of Maryland voters support tax on sugary drinks

BALTIMORE — A majority of Maryland voters support a 2-cent tax on sugary drinks that's currently moving through the General Assembly, according to a poll commissioned by the American Heart Association.

The Gonzales poll showed 63 percent of Marylanders are in favor of the tax.

They surveyed 804 registered voters from March 5 through March 9.

The support was 70 percent among Democrats and 44 percent among Republicans.

Also, 67 percent of respondents said the tax was either a "top issue" for them or an important issue.

Lawmakers are claiming the bill - called the "For Our Kids Act" - would raise upwards of $500 million for the state, with the funds "going directly toward supporting critical state initiatives such as funding free meals for public school students, quality childcare for low-income families, and supporting various state programs at risk due to the budget gap."

The state is facing a $3 billion budget shortfall.

