Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Poll: Majority of Maryland voters support tax on sugary drinks

Soda cans
Jeff Chiu
<p>FILE - This June 30, 2014, file photo shows cans of Coca-Cola in the refrigerator of Chile Lindo in San Francisco. On Thursday, March 24, 2016, Coke said it spent more on health research and partnerships than it previously disclosed as part of its push to be more transparent. The world's biggest beverage company first disclosed its spending on various health-related efforts in the U.S. after coming under fire for its funding of the Global Energy Balance Network, a group that said its mission was to fight obesity. That group has since disbanded. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)</p>
Soda cans
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — A majority of Maryland voters support a 2-cent tax on sugary drinks that's currently moving through the General Assembly, according to a poll commissioned by the American Heart Association.

The Gonzales poll showed 63 percent of Marylanders are in favor of the tax.

They surveyed 804 registered voters from March 5 through March 9.

The support was 70 percent among Democrats and 44 percent among Republicans.

Also, 67 percent of respondents said the tax was either a "top issue" for them or an important issue.

Lawmakers are claiming the bill - called the "For Our Kids Act" - would raise upwards of $500 million for the state, with the funds "going directly toward supporting critical state initiatives such as funding free meals for public school students, quality childcare for low-income families, and supporting various state programs at risk due to the budget gap."

The state is facing a $3 billion budget shortfall.

RELATED | $3 billion budget deficit looms as legislators return to Annapolis

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are